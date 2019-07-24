July 10, 1942 — July 19, 2019
Ada Louise McCaslin, 77, a resident of Falls City, died Friday, July 19, 2019, in the West Valley Hospital.
She was born on July 10, 1942, in McMinnville the daughter of Roy Elden and Leona Ann Paquette Dickey. She graduated from the Fagen School of Beauty in Corvallis and was a beautician for many years. Louise loved to work in her yard and garden and make it beautiful. She loved to fish, do crossword puzzles and cook. She was very successful when it came to buying and winning on her Scratch off lottery tickets. She enjoyed Christmas to the maximum and her dog “Pepper.”
She is survived by her children Dennis Maxfield, Tony Maxfield, Brenda Maxfield and David Maxfield; along with seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
A private family gathering will be held. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
