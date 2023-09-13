June 16, 1932 – Aug. 11, 2023
Adeline “Addie” B. Smithson Rickey passed away in Dallas, Oregon, on Aug. 11, 2023.
Addie was born in San Diego, California, on June 16, 1932, to parents Hayden and Harriet Smithson. The family moved to Oregon in 1944 and Addie graduated from Salem Senior High School in 1950. She later graduated with a teaching degree from Western Oregon University. She worked as a schoolteacher and at the Oregon State Library.
She married James Dyal in 1951. Together they raised children Leonard, Toby and Carol on a five-acre farm near Eugene.
In 1988 she married Stanton Rickey. The couple enjoyed travel in the United States and abroad. For many years they wintered in Hawaii and later in Mesa, Arizona.
Addie was an avid genealogical and historical researcher. She taught classes on genealogy for many years and volunteered at the Oregon State Historical Society, Willamette Heritage Museum, Polk, Marion, Benton and Yamhill County Historical Societies and more. She documented early pioneer cemeteries and helped organize local genealogical libraries throughout Oregon.
She is survived by her brother Jack Smithson and his wife Carol; children Leonard (Leo) Dyal and Toby Dyal; grandchildren Thea Dyal, Kenneth Dyal and Kristopher Dyal; great-grandson Ricky Fried; and stepchildren Tom Rickey, Jodi Gagliano, Michele Pid, Clair Addison and Malia Barrientos.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Carol Dyal.
Memorial donations may be made to the Friends of the Pioneer Cemetery or the Oregon Historical Society.
A graveside gathering will be held Sept. 23, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at the Salem Pioneer Cemetery.
