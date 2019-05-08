Alan M. Stevenson, a resident of Dallas, passed away suddenly on May 1, 2019, in Salem, from heart problems. He was born July 27, 1964, the son of Robert and Joyce Stevenson. Alan spent most of his life working in the trucking industry. He was a loving son, brother, and friend. He will be truly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert D. Stevenson.
He is survived by his mother Joyce E. Stevenson, of Roseburg; son Alex, of Falls City; brothers Jeff (Carol), Mark, Craig (Nancy) Stevenson, all of Dallas; nephews Kyle and Hunter Stevenson, of Dallas; niece Ashley Tawney, of North Carolina; and great-niece Claire Tawney.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.dallastribute.com.
