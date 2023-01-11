Albert Benjamin Hockman, Jr.

March 7, 1930 - Jan 4, 2023
Albert Benjamin (Ben) Hockman Jr., of Dallas, Oregon, died from stroke-related complications, and went to be with his Lord on Jan. 4, 2023, at the age of 92.
Ben was born on March 7, 1930, in Palo Alto, California, to Albert Benjamin Sr. and Grace Dakota Hockman, while Ben Sr. was attending Stanford University. Ben Jr. spoke fondly of spending some of his growing up days in Ely, Minnesota, where he was an avid hunter, fisherman and trapper. The family eventually moved back to California and settled in Modesto, California.
Ben married Janet Diane Denlinger on Nov. 20, 1953. Three years later, Ben and Janet, with daughter Jennifer and son Jeff moved to Indio, California, where he worked as a carpenter. Their son John was born in Indio just prior to the family moving to Dallas, Oregon, in 1962. Joel, their fourth child was born in Dallas. Ben remained in Dallas until his death.
Ben is survived by his wife Janet of 69 years, and their four children Jennifer (Jim) Morris, of Dallas, Jeff (Connie) Hockman of Livermore, California, John Hockman of Dallas, and Joel (Thanh) Hockman of Placentia, California; as well as six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Ben was pre-deceased by his parents Ben Sr. and Grace; his sister Rosemary; brother Bill; and one grandson.
Ben was a carpenter/building contractor most of his adult life and his fingerprints are on many residential and commercial structures around the town of Dallas. He seemingly could fix anything and was generous with his time and talent. Ben was a strong-willed man who was confident in his views and unafraid to share them. Although in real time, some of his advice was challenging to receive, in retrospect, his views had merit. Ben and Janet’s goals for their children were for each of them to love the Lord Jesus, be people of high integrity, and to have a high work ethic.
While Ben had a long full life, he was not defined by what he did as much as by who he was. By God’s unmerited favor and faith in the person and work of Jesus Christ, he was adopted into the family of God. Although not perfect, he lived his life with the aim of his Christian heritage influencing all of who he was, what he did, and what he thought.
He lived the last 11 years of his life unable to speak or write due to a stroke. While this frustrated him and slowed him down, it did not stop him. He lived his life until the very end and ran the race set before him with endurance and now is enjoying the very presence of his savior Jesus Christ.
The family would like to thank the faithful caregivers at Dallas Retirement Village who attended to him in his final years, Dr Peffley for his kind and attentive care and Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center for their compassion after his passing. The family will be honoring his life privately in lieu of a public service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.