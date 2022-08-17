May 11, 1929 – July 28, 2022
Alberta M. Jones, a long-time resident of Pedee, Oregon, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the age of 93.
She was born in Falls City, Oregon, to Albert Asa Burbank and Mary Goldie Burbank on May 11, 1929. Alberta graduated from Pedee High School in June 1949.
Not long after graduating from high school Alberta married Theodore W. Jones on June 10, 1949. The newlywed’s setup their first home in Harlen, Oregon. One short year later they celebrated the birth of their first child Raymond. In 1954 their second child, Arlene, was welcomed into the family. In 1955 Ted and Alberta purchased an 87-acre property in Pedee, Oregon. There is where Alberta raised her two children, welcomed three grandchildren, Kristin (1981), Ryan (1983) and Jason (1986).
Alberta loved living in Pedee often times family and friends would stop by to say “Hi” and were welcomed with open arms and probably a plate if it was around dinner time. Alberta enjoyed serving the community and attending church. On Thursday, July 28, 2022 Alberta passed away at the Salem Hospital surrounded by loved ones. Alberta is now reunited with her husband Ted of 63 years and all her family and friends that went before her.
Alberta is survived by her children Raymond Jones and Arlene Bailey; grandchildren Kristin, Ryan, Jason: siblings; Twila Ware, Hood Burbank; the Bailey Family; and countless other family members.
There was a scheduled viewing Friday, Aug. 12. A celebration of life was held Saturday, Aug. 13 at Womer Cemetery in Pedee, Oregon, (Burbank Rd, Monmouth, OR 97361).
If you would like to honor Alberta Jones please donate to Albany Helping Hands, The Gideons International or a charity of your choosing in her name. Please no flowers.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center www.dallastribute.com handled the arrangements.
