Alein Alice McMellon departed her loving family and joined the love of her life J. Buford McMellon on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Alein is survived by her brother Richard Brooks of Monmouth. Alein was mother to Davis Weston of Waldport, Sherry Hayhurst of Monmouth, and Douglas Weston of Dallas. She was also blessed with four grandchildren: Leah, Sarah, Noani and Bradley. In addition she had ten great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.
Alein was devoted to her work at Salem Police Department, Fairview Training Center and Oregon State Hospital. She loved spending time with her dogs, outside in the garden, sewing and time at home with family.
She and her husband J.B. “Mac” McMellon were long time members of First Baptist Church being married by Rev. Crumpton on Aug. 1, 1966. The folks were also members of the Independence Elks Lodge.
At the family request there will be no service. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
