Aleta was born to Ezekiel and Virginia Hernandez on November 20, 1984 in Dallas, Oregon. She died on the evening of September 26, 2020.
Aleta grew up and attended schools in Dallas, Oregon. She also attended Chemeketa Community College where she took classes in welding. Aleta later attended and graduated from The Oregon School of Message in Salem. At the time of her passing she worked for both Topsoils NW and De Jon and Sons Sawdust and Shavings located in Lake Stevens, Washington.
On January 4, 2014, she married Christopher Westlund. Together they had their daughter, Lotus. Aleta loved to teach Lotus about animals, arts and crafts, music and different cultures. Aleta loved to cook, the Oregon Coast, ocean fishing, camping, all things Tim Burton, but one of her greatest joys was helping others.
Aleta is survived by her husband Christopher Westlund and daughter Lotus of Lake Stevens, Washington, mother, Virginia Hernandez of Monmouth Oregon, brothers, Ezekiel (Joe) of Basalt, Colorado, Vicente Hernandez of Milton, Florida, and Alex Hernandez of Salem, Oregon. Aleta also leaves behind many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Aleta was preceeded in death by her father, Ezekiel (Joe) Hernandez.
Her Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00am. Johnson Family Funeral Home, 134 Missouri Ave. S, Salem, Oregon 97302. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, reservations are required. Please call or text Becky at 503-269-3503 or Chris at 503-884-1369 to make your reservation.
