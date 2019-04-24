Alex was born in Corvallis, Oregon, April 4,1992. She’s survived by her mother Sara Plumley Breyman; her stepdad David Breyman; father Mike Mooney; Liz Breyman stepsister; grandparents Neil and Sally Plumley. Alex passed away in Phoenix, Arizona, at st Joseph’s Hospital due to complications of cystic fibrosis. Alex had received two double-lung transplants and lived her life to the fullest, and truly was an inspiration to all. Alex loved her Morgan horses and was a world Champion equestrian. She had just fulfilled her final dream of being a professional instructor and trainer, competing just two weeks before passing. Her first horse show as a young trainer was a huge success. Alex will be dearly missed, and her one wish is to find a cure for cystic fibrosis. You can donate in Alex Mooney’s name at www.cff.org
Celebration of life will be at Eola Hills winery in Rickreall, Oregon, on May 4, 2 p.m.
My heart aches for all of you. I cannot imagine the pain and emptiness from losing such a bright and shining star.
Keep talking about Alex, share the memories, the pain, and the laughter. You had an angel in your midst and she will forever be with you.
My deepest condolences. Candace Spencer
