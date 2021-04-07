Born Aug. 11, 1931, in Los Angeles, California, to Evelyn Dilly Hunt, the well known Southern California artist ‘Evelyn Nadeau.’ Alice was proud of her multi-generation California history. She held fond memories of time spent with her grandfather Herbert F. Hunt, on the family ranch in the Tepusquet Canyon outside Santa Maria, California.
Alice attended school in Los Angeles until the marriage of her mother to Dale Rogers. Dale adopted Alice, brother Michael was born and the family moved to Fresno, California.
At 17, Alice met and married Everett Warren “Peewee” Thurman. They experienced the loss of their newborn daughter, Sharon and the joy of three sons. Tim, born in Fresno, California. Tom, born in San Diego, California, and Alan, born in Anaheim, California.
Alice and Peewee moved to Muscoy, California, where they purchased a home. Peewee started a successful roofing business. Later, both home and business were sold and the family, along with a menagerie of pets, moved to Ellington, Missouri, in the Ozarks. A southern California gal, Alice learned to cook on a wood stove, milk a cow, raise chickens, a garden and eat ‘possum stew! She did all that while raising three sons and living in a one room, hand hewn log cabin built by Peewee.
The “Ozark Adventure” over, Alice and family returned to Southern California. Peewee survived a life altering motorcycle accident. Alice worked in a broccoli processing plant and as a “go-go” dancer. She and Peewee divorced. Alice then sold ads for the El Chincano newspaper in San Bernardino, California, where she met her future partner, Donald Groth. Together they particularly enjoyed attending the races at Santa Anita.
Alice earned her associates degree, became a CNAQ and a hypnotherapist. She and Don shared 20 years together before Alice moved to Oregon in 2005. At the time, Oregon did not appeal to her’ she moved to Arkansas. Finding Arkansas less appealing, Alice returned to Oregon, bought property in Falls City and there had a home built.
She loved her flower gardens full of fancy Irises, prize roses and dahlias. Her artistic flower arrangements reflected the beauty she saw in nature and each home she owned became a garden center full of delightful fragrances and colors.
An accomplished cook, Alice loved preparing and serving meals fit for the cover of “Bon Appetit.”
Alice endured heart surgery, survived breast cancer twice, and outlived all her childhood friends.
She leaves behind three sons, Tim, Tom and Alan; their wives/partner, June, Virginia and Sharon, as well as grandchildren Corrie, Zachary and Nicholas, plus a plethora of great-grandchildren.
Her great desire was to have her family remember the good times… together, she succeeded.
