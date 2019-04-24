Alice was born in Salem, but lived most of her early life in Klamath County. Summers were spent on the Fishback family farm west of Monmouth. She graduated from Henley High School in 1956, attended San Jose Bible College, Ozark Christian College, and Wheaton College. She spent over 30 years in Zimbabwe and Republic of South Africa. Alice returned to the states in 2010, and most recently was residing at Turner Retirement Home in Turner.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 2 p.m. at Turner Christian Church, Turner.
