Allen E. Chappell, 68, passed away at his home in Fox, Oregon, on April 14, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Kelly McGirr; stepdaughter Amanda Born and her partner Nolan Riis, of Seneca; brothers Bill Chappell, of Salem; John and Shirien Chappell, of Christmas Valley; Leroy and Sonia Chappell, of Redmond; Jim Chappell and his partner Nancy Lenig, of Gresham; and daughter Brook, of Salem; and many nieces, nephews and prior (step) family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents John Rex and Lilia Lu (Eubanks) Chappell and his brothers Jack J. Chappell, Kenneth W. Chappell
Allen was a longtime log hauler, both owner-operator and as a driver/dispatcher, for Siletz Trucking in Independence. He was a member of the National Guard from 1970-1975.
He was born and raised in the valley, but had moved recently to Fox with his wife to enjoy the rest of his retirement. Allen previously lived in Dallas.
Services to be set at a later date. Donations can be made to Powerland Heritage Park in Brooks. Driskill Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
