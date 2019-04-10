Allen, a longtime resident and builder in Polk County, left us on April 2, 2019.
The first son (after six sisters) was born June 12, 1939, in Bay Minette, Alabama, to Abraham and Lydia Schrock. The family grew to 15 children and were successful farmers raising cattle, soybeans, and cotton in Mississippi.
At the age of 20, Allen moved to Pasadena, California, where he worked for a college in the printing/binding department. He enjoyed that work immensely. On June 19, 1966, he married his little Canadian, Doreen. They had three children together, Jonathan, Renee and Tami.
They wanted a better life for their family, and moved from California to Oregon in 1972. Allen started working in the pole barn building business, and Allen Construction operated for 37 years. He loved developing and taking care of the family’s beautiful 10-acre homesite/farm.
Allen leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Doreen; children Jon Schrock (Heidi), Renee Schrock and Tami White (Jason). Also seven grandchildren: Jordan Schrock (Spencer), Andrew White (Hannah), Nicole Schrock, Emilee White, Aaron White, Jonathan Schrock and Wyatt Schrock; and one great-grandchild, and one on the way.
Allen was thankful for his son-in-law Jason and all the grandchildren for teaching him the workings of football (a sport he never played growing up). Watching them play their many sports was very enjoyable to him.
Playing the guitar and fiddle, he enjoyed his music after a hard day’s work, of which there were many.
We will miss you, Dad, and those hard-working hands.
The family is planning a private celebration of Allen’s life with close friends and relatives.
Many thanks and blessings to the Bollman Family for their assistance.
