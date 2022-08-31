Sept. 20, 1932 – Aug. 7, 2022
Cary went to be with the Lord on Aug. 7, 2022, at Dallas Retirement Village Assisted Living #109 with his loving wife, Jane, by his side.
The family invites everyone to a viewing of Cary on Aug. 31, from 5-7 p.m. at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, 287 SW Washington St., Dallas. A memorial service will be held at Valley Life Center, 1795 SE Miller Ave., Dallas, on Sept. 4, at 3 p.m. for friends and family to come together and remember Cary.
If you are not able to join us, Valley Life Center will be live streaming the memorial service, where you can join virtually. Follow Valley Life Center or Bollman Funeral Home’s website for more information.
