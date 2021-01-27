Ammi (David, Sonny) Mathew Chilson, 73, of Stayton, Oregon, passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, 2021.
He was born to Cyrus and Jean Chilson on Feb. 5, 1947, in Dallas, Oregon. He grew up in Dallas and graduated from Dallas High School in 1965. Ammi joined the U.S. Army in 1966 and served in Europe for just over two years. He was honorably discharged 1969 as an SP5. Having worked at the Towmotor Cooperation for a short time before his Army days, he returned there afterwards for a short time. He also, worked on the assembly line at GM in Freemont, California, until 1973. After that he was a self-employed building contractor for a few years and also worked for Stohr & Son’s Building Contractors in Dallas, Oregon, until 1979, where he was a foreman.
Ammi then attended Chemeketa Community College for the next few years to complete the Electrical Apprenticeship Program and became an apprentice electrician with the State Electric Company.
Over the years, he worked as a Journeyman Electrician & Foreman for Shively Electric, the Oregon State Correctional Institute’s Physical Plant, BEAR Electric, Praegitzer Industries, Willamette Industries, Cherry City Electric, and Norpac. The activities he enjoyed were gun and knife collecting, hunting, fishing, and also, hanging out with friends.
Ammi was preceded in death by his Father, Cyrus E. Chilson. Ammi is survived by his daughter, Danielle (Ryan) Schafer, and his son, James Chilson; by his mother, Jean Chilson; his sisters: Cyretta (Arvis) Friesen, Shirley Harder, Diana (Robin) Cooper, Lori (Norman) Willard; and two grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
There will be a graveside service with family and close friends on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m, at the Dallas Cemetery. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
