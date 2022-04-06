Andy Renc was born in Naperville, Illinois, to Donald and Elsie Renc. At the age of three his family moved to Oregon. Andy grew up and attended school in Dallas. Andy went to Chemeketa Community College. Andy worked for the Bureau of Land Management as a fire fighter. He was later employed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Andy loved the outdoors. He was an avid sportsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Andy was a kind and generous person. Always wanting to help others and make their day a little brighter.
Andy was preceded in death by his father Donald Renc.
He is survived by his mother Elsie Renc-Hinkle of Monmouth; brothers Paul (Antonella) Poteet of Seattle, Washington, Michael (Kacie) Renc of San Rafael, California; sister Terri (Wayne) Richardson of Martinez, Georgia; nephew Micheal Richardson; and loving partner Lola Tyler of Burns.
A Celebration of Life will be held April 15 at 3 p.m. in the Elks Lodge in Burns, Oregon. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Harney County Youth Livestock Show, c/o Harney County Treasurer, 450 N. Buena Vista #12, Burns, OR 97720.
