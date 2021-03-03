Anna Theresa Hopfer was born April 19, 1931. She was the youngest of five sisters and two brothers, all who have preceded her in death.
She grew up in Mt. Angel and in St. Paul, where her family owned an 80-acre farm. She loved living there.
Ann, as she was known by family and friends, loved God more then anything and never hesitated to let you know she was praying for you. Her second love was her family.
She married Anthony Smith and was happily married for over 52 years. Together they had four children. They raised their family in Dallas, then moved to Lincoln City, where Ann worked at Salishan Lodge Pro Shop.
Their golden years were spent back here in Dallas. Ann loved to make cakes, quilt, the fall colors and the glory of each sunset. Ann never said a cross word about anyone and all who knew her loved her.
A beautiful service was held at St. Philips Catholic Church in Dallas on Feb. 27.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Michael and Bertha Hopfer; her husband Anthony Smith; and their stillborn son, Randy Smith.
She leaves behind her children, Debbie Howe, husband Gary Howe, Dale Smith, wife Debbie Smith, Kevin Smith, wife Lisa Smith; and Karen Laymance, husband Ron Laymance; 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Our loss is heaven’s gain and we can’t wait to meet her at the pearly gates and hear her once again say, “come over here and give me a hug.”
