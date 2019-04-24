Anne Kathleen Van Otten Lemoine was born March 17, 1947, in Dallas, to Daniel Van Otten Sr. and Anne Barton Van Otten. She grew up on the family farm in Perrydale and attended Perrydale schools. Anne was active in sports, particularly volleyball. She was the salutatorian of the graduating class of 1965.
After graduating from business college, she was employed by First Interstate Bank, later Wells Fargo, initially as a teller, and was rapidly promoted to account manager, specializing in customer service and account resolution assistance.
In 1972, Anne married Robert Lemoine. They had two children, Jeff and Julie. They divorced in 1986.
After retiring, Anne spent time gardening and raising a grandson, Ethan. She provided loving care to her mother as she aged and moved into Avamere Court at Keizer. After the death of her mother, she continued volunteer work at Avamere, bringing joy to the lives of its residents through craft classes and outings.
Anne succumbed to pancreatic cancer on April 6, 2019. Family friends, volunteers from Avamere and Willamette Valley Hospice provided support. She is survived by her children (Jeff and Julie) her grandchildren (Ethan and Aliyanna) her sister (Janice) and her brother (Dan).
