Anne Therese Smart, 58, passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2021, due to complications of COVID 19. She was born Feb. 25, 1962, to Mark and Dorothy. She married her loving husband Charles Edward Smart in 1990, who preceded her in death in 2020.
Anne devoted her life to serving others in many ways. Beginning at age 16 she began her lifelong career in healthcare. She began her career as a CNA caring for the elderly. Anne attended the University of Portland as a young woman, graduating with her BSN, becoming a registered nurse. She spent her career caring for the people who needed it, including spending 20 years of that time at the Oregon State Hospital.
Anne was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Anne found great joy in guiding youth as a bowling coach at Dallas High School and believed in coaching to create better people. Anne also enjoyed camping, sewing and scrapbooking. Making, creating and preserving memories with the people she loved.
Family was important to Anne. Anne is survived by her children Travis and Samantha; her sister Karen Bliven-Davis; brother Matthew Bliven and sister-in-law Tina Bliven and their three daughters; brother Micheal Bliven and sister-in-law Julie Robertson and their two sons; Father Mark Bliven and Nancy Bliven.
Services were held in the St. Philip Catholic Church. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
