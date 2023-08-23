Arlene Fern Clanfield

Sept. 27, 1925 – July 25, 2023
Arlene Fern (Henderson) Clanfield, age 97, passed on July 25, 2023, in Dallas, Oregon. Arlene was born in Weld County, Colorado, on Sept. 27, 1925.
Arlene is survived by her children Shirley Buchholz, Jerry Clanfield and Debra (Debbie) Crace; and her six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Henry Clanfield; and her siblings Verda, Ila, Shirley, Marvin, Lenthal and Duane; and grandchild, Eric Wayne Clanfield.
Arlene was laid to rest at Salt Creek Cemetery, in Dallas, Oregon, on Aug. 4, 2023, with a graveside service attended by family and friends.
1944 was a big year for Arlene. She graduated from Dallas High School, which was an impressive accomplishment after taking time off to care for her mother and her siblings. That same year, Arlene married Henry. They moved onto the Clanfield family farm in Salt Creek (unincorporated historic community in Polk County). This is where they raised their children.
When the Salt Creek School House was decommissioned, Arlene and Henry decided to relocate the building to their property. They remodeled it, and moved into their “new” family home in 1960. Arlene continued to live in it until this year, 2023.
Arlene was the matriarch of her large extended family, and she was very deeply loved. Her home is where memories were made by all. Every type of family celebration/gathering was hosted at the Clanfield farm: Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas, birthdays, graduations, family reunions and even a wedding. Arlene was making smash cakes for her grandchildren before it was a “thing.” She even made her oldest grandson a birthday cake until he was 30!
Arlene was strong, determined and very capable of doing a tremendous amount of work. Over the years, she worked beside her husband on the family farm, maintained her home, yard and large garden and raised her children. She worked in the fields, picking and hoeing crops, and even became a row boss. She also worked on a local Christmas tree farm, as a clerk at the Salt Creek Store and as a caregiver for her husband in his later years. There wasn’t much Arlene couldn’t accomplish once she made up her mind.
She was always there for her friends and family as a steady, constant presence in their lives. Her door was always open. Arlene never ran out of hugs or cookies. She always made you feel that she had been waiting to see “just” you all day, and now the day was complete.
Her absence will be felt deeply, but her love and legacy will live on in our hearts. And the memories she leaves us with will always be cherished and remembered forever.
Bollman’s Tribute Center is serving the family. wwwBollmansTributeCenter.com.
