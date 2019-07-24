April 21, 1943 — July 15, 2019
Arnold J. Schafer, 76, of Dallas, died on July 15, 2019.
He was born to Joseph and Avanelle Schafer on April 21, 1943, in Newport. He lived all but three years of his life in Dallas. As a 1961 graduate of Dallas High School, Arnie received letters in both basketball and track. After briefly attending the Oregon College of Education in Monmouth, Arnie joined the Army National Guard and served for four years.
After meeting the love of his life, Marilyn Olfert, at Evangelical Bible Church in Dallas, the two were married there in May 1963.
As a young man, Arnie trusted in Christ as his Savior and became an active member of Evangelical Bible Church, where he served as an Usher, a Trustee, and a leader for the Boys Brigade.
Arnie received great satisfaction from hard work, and had a variety of jobs over the years. He worked for JC Tracy & Company, Kolstad, Blue Lake, Agripac, McCormick-Shires cabinets; Also, home builders: Lee Rickards, and Jim Dimit, then finishing his working years at Marquis Spas.
He enjoyed many outdoor activities: camping, fishing, hunting, golfing, riding motorcycles, and hiking. Arnie hiked Three Sisters several times with friends. He and his wife also enjoyed traveling with friends, and going on long drives to out-of-the-way places.
Arnie took great pleasure in spending time with his grandchildren by faithfully attending all their sporting events, taking them to lunch, or taking them on trips to the beach.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marilyn (Olfert) Schafer; his sons, Steven Schafer, and Ryan (Danielle) Schafer; and five grandchildren: Nicholas Schafer, Matthew Schafer, Justin Schafer, Amanda Schafer, and Andrew Schafer; sister, Beatrice (Bea) Schafer; stepbrothers, Kenneth Steele, Gordie Steele, and Jim Lofte; stepsister, Deanna Steele; and several nieces and nephews.
Our family wishes to thank all of the family and friends who took the time to visit, encourage and pray for Arnie throughout the five years of his illness.
Philippians 1:6- “… being confident of this, that he who began a good work in you, will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.”
Philippian 4:13- “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
Special thank you to Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center for assisting the family.
The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
