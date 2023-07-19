Edith Eleanor Woodruff
July 12, 2023
Edith Eleanor Woodruff, 97 - Falls City, Oregon, died July 12, 2023.
Bollman’s Tribute Center is caring for the family.
Gale Elizabeth Overholser
Jan. 9, 1943 – July 9, 2023
Restlawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Barbara Anne Herman
June 20, 1948 – July 6, 2023
Restlawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Delores Annetta Land
Nov. 22, 1941 – July 10, 2023
Restlawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Robert M. Silver
July 17, 2023
Robert M. Silver, 82, of Dallas, Oregon passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023. Robert is in the care of Bollman’s Tribute Center. If you may know Robert, please reach out at 503-623-2325.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.