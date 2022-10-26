Dec. 4, 1933 – Oct. 15, 2022
Audrey Griffin, a resident of Dallas, Oregon, died on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Audrey was born Dec. 4, 1933, in Red Elm, South Dakota, the daughter of Dewey and Ella Day. The family moved to Dallas, Oregon, in 1940. Audrey attended schools here and graduated from Dallas High School in 1952.
Audrey married Keith Griffin on Oct. 17, 1953, in the Dallas First Christian Church. They lived in Klamath Falls for a few months while Keith attended OIT. They moved to Salem for a short time where Audrey was a telephone switchboard operator. They settled in Dallas where Audrey worked for Guy’s Gifts on Main Street, starting in 1968.
She loved helping people and worked there for 28 years until 1996. Audrey loved the outdoors especially working in her yard. She was an OSU Master Gardener. Audrey had a green thumb and enjoyed growing flowers and a vegetable garden. She often helped her neighbors with their yards as well. Audrey also enjoyed quilting in the wintertime. She also loved to read.
She is survived by her daughters Lynda Olin (Brush Prairie, Washington), and Michelle Loflin (Dallas); four grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Keith; daughter Cheryl; parents Dewey and Ella; siblings Allen, Lois, Jeanette, Marjorie, James, and Velda.
Graveside services were held on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 12 p.m., at Dallas Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Delbert Hunter Arboretum at PO Box 604 Dallas, Oregon 97338.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.dallastribute.com.
