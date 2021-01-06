Autumn B. Marshall was born on May 3, 1984, in Salem, Oregon, the daughter of Danny Marshall and Shila Potter. She attended Dallas High School in 2002. Autumn was known for her kindness to others and positive outlook on life. She had a smile and laugh that could light up a room. She loved to have a good time and you could always find her on the dance floor on a girl’s night out.
Family and close friends were so important to her. Being with her family meant the world to her. She had the most unconditional love for her twin boys. Autumn gave her boys the best life ever. She would always take them on many small trips, which has gained them so many memories with her for them to cherish forever.
Autumn is survived by her sons Markus and Marselo Marshall; parents Danny Marshall of Salem and Shila and Gary Potter of Dallas; siblings Seth Marshall, Jared Marshall, Josh Marshall and Sarah Hernandez-Nolasco all of Dallas; nephews Xavier, Kamoryn, Azriel and Hezekiah, nieces Ashlee, Raven, Danielle, Keeliegh, Amaya and Kaleah.
A celebration of life will be determined at a later date. The family would like to thank all who have shared kind words, help and love through this time of loss. Arrangements are being handled by the family with the support of the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. www.dallastribute.com
