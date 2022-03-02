May 13, 1930 – Feb. 14, 2022
Barbara Columbus, age 91, passed away Feb. 14, 2022, in the comfort of her family.
Barbara was born May 13, 1930, to parents Alice (Wheatley) and Louis Prestifilippo, and was raised in West Caldwell, New Jersey.
Following graduation from Cleveland High School, she attended Fairmont Casements School for Young Women in Ormond Beach, Florida, and married John (Jack) Columbus on Sept. 15, 1951. The couple raised sons John Jr., Ronald and David in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, before moving to Salem, Oregon, in 1978 to pursue their dream of living on the West Coast.
Following Jack’s death in 1989, Barbara enjoyed a career in food service at Willamette University’s Goudy Commons, where she ran the salad bar and befriended many students, staff, and elected officials from the nearby Oregon State Capitol.
She loved playing bingo and card games, making many friends over the years and never wanting to miss a chance to win the biggest prize.
Barbara lived her final years at Dallas Retirement Village in the Assisted Living facility and loved to participate in group activities, celebrate holidays and birthdays and to join the fun, always bringing a bag of candy to share with everyone.
She is survived by her sons John (Clare) and David Columbus; granddaughter Jenn Columbus (Alex Paraskevas); and grandson Michael Columbus. She was preceded in death by husband Jack; son Ron Columbus; and daughter in-law Linda Columbus.
The family would like to thank the staff at Dallas Retirement Village – Assisted Living for their friendship, care and love for our mother and grandmother.
Donations in Barbara’s honor can be made to the Dallas Retirement Village Foundation. No services are planned at this time.
