Barbara Delilah Ritsch, 92, a resident of Dallas, Oregon died Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Salem. She was born on May 25, 1927.
She is survived by her daughter Barbara (Randy) Jordan of Dallas along with two grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great great grandchild with another on the way. Also surviving is a brother Robert Mitchell of Grants Pass. She was preceded in death by two sisters Marie Gist and Roberta Norbury.
A private family gathering will be held. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory please go to www.dallastribute.com.
