Barbara Delilah Ritsch, 92, a resident of Dallas, Oregon died Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Salem.  She was born on May 25, 1927. 

She is survived by her daughter Barbara (Randy) Jordan of Dallas along with two grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great great grandchild with another on the way.  Also surviving is a brother Robert Mitchell of Grants Pass.  She was preceded in death by two sisters Marie Gist and Roberta Norbury.

A private family gathering will be held.  The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.  To leave a message or memory please go to www.dallastribute.com.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.