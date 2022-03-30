Barbara Dickason

Jan. 16, 1935 – Feb. 23, 2022
Barbara Jean (Carrick) Dickason passed away at home in Irrigon on Feb. 23, 2022, at the age of 87.
She was born Jan. 16,1935, in Veronia, Oregon, to Clyde and Viola (Willbank) Carrick growing up they moved to various towns her dad worked in the lumber industry and shipyard she met James (Jim) Dickason by way of one of his nieces. They were married Jan. 16,1954, in Newberg. They lived in the Corvallis area until they moved to Newberg. She supported Jim while he studied and graduated from George Fox College. They moved to Iowa and Minnesota where they pastored churches in 1973. They moved back to Oregon settled in Stanfield where she worked for Round Up Horse Trailer and O’Brain Construction Company in Hermiston. In 1979 they moved to Dallas where she worked at Walmart.
She graduated from Chemeketa Community College in 1990 with honors.
She belonged to the Church of God of Prophecy and Old Guard Riders.
She is survived by her son Ken (Gretchen) Dickason of Corvallis; daughters Tracy (Randy) Asberry of Lawrence, Kansas, and Barbara (Loyal (Bo)) Bossen of Irrigon; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years James (Jim) Dickason; her parents Clyde and viola Carrick; two brothers and three sisters.
Burns Mortuary in Hermiston handled the arrangements.
