Aug. 1, 1934 – March 2, 2022
Barbara Jean McCullough, 87, of Dallas, Oregon, passed away March 2, 2022, as the result of a stroke.
Barb, as she was known by, was born in Cambridge, Nebraska, on Aug. 1, 1934, and migrated to Oregon in 1936. She married Virgil Buss in 1951 and had three children.
Her second chance at love was when she married Bob McCullough in 1985. She retired from the Oregon State Police in 1987. They traveled the country in a motorhome for years before settling in Sisters and then Dallas, Oregon. She loved bowling, hiking, golf and cards all of which she enjoyed until her death.
She was blessed with a long happy life and was preceded in death by her parents Irvin and Inez Benscoter; sisters, Marjorie and Beverly; and both husbands Virgil and Bob.
She is survived by her three children Mike, Dan and Connie; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be a private graveside service followed by a celebration of her life at Ceres Glen club house on Wednesday, March 9 at 1:30 p.m.
Barb had a passion for helping others, contributing to many charities that tugged at her heart. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice.
