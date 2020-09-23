Barbara Jeanne (Holden) Bristow was born January 23, 1929, the only child of Raymond and Margaret Holden, in Los Angeles, CA. She grew up in Hollywood, CA, where her parents owned a corner store that was visited by the Hollywood celebrities of that time. Barbara attended elementary school with Shirley Temple, and she graduated from UCLA with a teaching credential.
When Barbara was in her 20’s she worked at The Lodge in Yosemite National Park, and while there she met Larry (Lawrence W. Bristow), and they fell in love. She was 22 and he was 23 when they got married on August 25, 1951 in Los Angeles. During their 54-year marriage they lived in Amarillo, TX, Lincoln, Auburn, Citrus Heights and Sacramento CA, and they retired to Dallas, OR.
Barbara was a loving mother to her children and an inspirational elementary and Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed cooking for family gatherings during the holidays, camping, hiking, sewing clothes, quilting, watercolor painting and toll painting. She and Larry were members of Arcade Wesleyan Church in Sacramento, CA and First Presbyterian Church in Dallas, OR. She always said her greatest moment in life was when she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior, and her testimony through the years helped to lead Larry to salvation. Barbara spent her last years in Freeland, WA near her daughter Patricia.
Barbara and Larry are survived by their three children, Donald Bristow, Patricia Tose and Christopher Bristow, and their families. Barbara’s passing was preceded by the passing of Larry on September 9, 2005 in Dallas, Oregon.
She will be greatly missed by many.
A graveside service will begin at 10:00am Saturday, September 26th in the Dallas Cemetery. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.