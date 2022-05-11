Sept. 5, 1934 – April 30, 2022
Barbara Jeanne Earle passed away on April 30, 2022.
She was born in Fall River Mills, California, on Sept. 5, 1934, to Arthur L. Fitzwater and Esther Elizabeth Fitzwater (Jackson). She was raised in San Rafael and Redding, California, and moved to this area in 1999. In 1964, Jeanne married Donald L. Earle in Redding, California. Jeanne enjoyed her family, crafting, reading, knitting, writing, history, the outdoors, and her social activities. Anything to keep her mind active as she got older. Jeanne is survived by her daughter Lori Bailey of Ocean Shores; step-children Julie and Don Broxson; grandchildren Dani Jean Levesque, Samuel Lee, and Maxwell Bailey, Letty, and her boys; great-grandchildren Ronan, Riot, and River Bailey, Cassie Levesque, Thomas Smith, and Patrick McClure; great-great-grandchild Brynn Fuchs; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Donald; both parents; and siblings Joeseph Fitzwater and Joan Ustick. To share memories or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.harrisonfamilymortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary.
