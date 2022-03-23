March 16, 2022
Mother, wife, friend, real estate entrepreneur, and financial executive, Barbara June (Rivers) Novogradac, 61, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, after a formidable battle with cancer.
Barbara had an inexhaustible zest for life, typified by a skydiving adventure with her son John just last summer in Truckee, California. She was game for any adventure, whether it was a spontaneous trip to New York City with her daughter, Ellie, to see a Broadway musical, or exploring London and Normandy with her son, C.J. Barbara’s interests were full-spectrum — she was a knitter, pianist, scrapbooker, sewist, cyclist, chicken wrangler, car enthusiast, philanthropist, investor, and she loved to laugh. Barbara enjoyed walks with her husband and dogs, Patches and Pebbles, visiting friends, watching her children play sports, skiing, and traveling the world with her family. By 2013, she had visited all seven continents, including Antarctica.
Born in Portland, Oregon, Barbara attended high school in Dallas, Oregon, where she was student body president. Barbara graduated from UC Berkeley in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science in business, with a focus on accounting, and began a public accounting career at Arthur Andersen & Co. In 1990, Barbara joined Robert Half International where she rose to the position of senior vice president and controller. Barbara retired from Robert Half in 2001 to form a real estate investment firm, Novogradac Investment Company, and was elected to the Robert Half Board of Directors in 2009. At Robert Half, she mentored many staff and managers in their careers, coaching them to do their best work for both the company and for themselves.
Barbara was a diligent student in college and her determination to succeed led her to an economics tutor, Michael Joseph Novogradac who would, years later, become her lifelong partner and husband. Barbara and Michael married in 1994 and celebrated their 27th anniversary last September. The pride of Barbara’s life were her three children C.J., John, and Ellie.
Barbara never put herself first, she always took pleasure in caring for others, her family, friends, and those yet to become her friends. She enjoyed a lifelong relationship with a childhood friend and formed her cherished “Six Pack” with five other women with whom she shared many dinners, weekend vacations, and other adventures together, including group trips to visit their children in college.
An enthusiastic class-parent volunteer, Barbara was active in Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts, National Charity League, and many other charitable organizations. She inspired many co-workers and others to join her on the Waves to Wine bike ride, raising thousands of dollars to support the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. She cared greatly about her community and spent time making lunches and knitting blankets for homeless shelters.
Barbara’s family and friends will continue to love her deeply and she will be missed enormously. Barbara is survived by her husband Michael; and their three children Charles Jackson, John Ross Jure, and Elizabeth June; and by her stepson, Michael Joseph (Kat) Novogradac. She also leaves behind her mother Lois Roth; brother Tim (Nancy) Rivers; and uncle Bill (Doris) Reynolds.
She was preceded in death by her father James Rivers, stepfather Gary Roth, and first husband Bruce Forsberg.
A celebration of Barbara’s life and legacy is planned for late June in Northern California. Inquiries may be sent to novogradac@msn.com.
Condolences may be mailed to Michael Novogradac, 244 Glorietta Blvd., Orinda, CA 94563.
Remembrances may be sent in memory of Barbara to the MikeRoweWORKS Foundation, 1207 4th Street, PH1, Santa Monica, CA 90401 or athttps://www.mikeroweworks.org/donate/.
