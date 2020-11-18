Our most loved son, Benjamin Alejandro Reyna, passed away on November 7, 2020. God called Benjamin to heaven. He must have needed his help.
Benjamin enjoyed longboarding, camping, cooking, spending time outdoors, and spending time with friends. Benjamin was involved in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts where he learned many outdoor survival skills. Benjamin loved to reach out to homeless people.
Benjamin is survived by his father, Leoncio Reyna Jr, his mother, Wendy Zeimantz, his three sisters, Rachel, Anna, and Crystal, and his brother, Michael. Max, Chewy, and Chiquita are canine family members along with Uncle Baby, our Siamese cat.
Preceding him in death, and among others welcoming him in Heaven, are his grandparents Leoncio and Manuela Reyna and Robert and Helen Zeimantz. May Benjamin Rest In Peace and find the joy and happiness that he gave to his mother, father, family, and friends.
Viewing will be held at Farnstrom Mortuary on Friday, November 13th from 4-7 pm.
Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Saturday, November 21st at 1 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to local mental health organizations or (HOWA) Homes on Wheels Alliance.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at FarnstromMortuary.com.
