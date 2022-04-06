Benjamin Stanley Hojara Jr.

April 4, 1941 – March 11, 2022
Benjamin Hojara Jr. passed away in Salem on March 11, 2022.
He was born in Salem to Benjamin and Dorthea Hojara on April 4, 1943. Benjamin spent most of his life in Independence.
After high school he joined the U.S. Navy and served in Vietnam.
He married Judy Ann Hirschy on July 1, 1973, and sadly she has left the family too soon, passing in September of 2003. Benjamin worked as a mechanic in the Automobile industry and his hobbies included his love for model airplanes, trains and cars as well as Nascar and drag races. Benjamin is preceded in death by his sister Eva Van Nest. He is survived by his children Paul (Twila) Hojara and Theresa Short. Benjamin also has eight grandchildren. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Celebration of Life April 9,, at 1:30 p.m., at the Salem Elks 2336 Turner Rd. SE. Salem, Oregon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.