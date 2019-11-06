Bernard Raymond Benson, 89, the youngest of two sons, was born in Elgin, Iowa, to Melvin and Carmen Benson on March 17, 1930. He passed on Oct. 3, 2019, in Dallas, with his family by his side.
At the age of 5, his family moved to Salem, where he attended schools and served in the Coast Guard briefly.
He was introduced to the love of his life, Darlene Davis, by his mother where the two worked at Salem Hospital.
Ben and Darlene married on Feb. 11, 1954, in Salem. He and Darlene were devoted to each other and were married 58 years. They loved going to the Oregon Coast and traveling. They attended Salt Creek Baptist Church. Ben read his Bible daily and prayed for over 80 individuals. He was a faithful and honorable man of God who was dearly loved and respected by his family.
Ben went into the workforce at an early age and found employment in construction where he became a brick mason. In 1960, the family moved to Dallas. Ben worked for Towmotor, later Caterpillar, for 38 years. He was a machinist and eventually worked in precision tools. Upon retirement in 1989, he worked for Salem Equipment for two years.
Ben was a gifted mechanic who built and restored antique automobiles. He also crafted many handmade toys that he gave to his grandchildren. He designed wood puzzles and loved playing tricks on people with them. He collected rare and newly mint coins. He enjoyed watching the Indy 500, which was a natural for him as he was a car racing pit crew mechanic in his younger days. Ben was a good cook and even better baker. He kept a detailed genealogy log of his relatives and ancestors. Lastly, he was a fan of Perry Mason, which his children referred to as the Perry Mason Nap.
Bernard had six children, Debra (Dan) Fast, of Klamath Falls, Raymond Craig (Teresa) Benson, of Salem, Michael Benson, Sandra (Ken) Mayer, of Dallas, Vicky Benson, and Tina Sheer, of Vancouver, Washington.
Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Carmen Benson; wife Darlene; brother Leonard Benson; infant daughter Vicky; son Michael; son-in-law Jeff Scheer; and granddaughter Jennifer.
Ben leaves a legacy of 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be on Nov. 16, 2019, at Dallas Tribute Center at 2 p.m.
