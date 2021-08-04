In the winter of 1914 Bernice was born in her family’s home in the small town of Bethel, Oregon. She was the daughter of Clyde and Bertha May Kelty. Later, her family built their own home near Bush’s Pasture Park in Salem Oregon. Bernice and her sister Lucille loved exploring the park, and Bernice spoke often of her father’s wonderful flower garden.
Bernice graduated from Salem High school and worked as practical nurse before meeting the love of her life. Bernice and Charles Driscoll were married for 60 years, and shared most of their life together on their family farm. She was at his side until his death in 1995.
Bernice lived a life of caring for others. She was known as a wonderful cook, loved painting and sewing among many other things. Above all, though, she loved her family and lifelong friends.
Her generous heart did not escape the attention of those who knew her. On July 14, 2021, Bernice was ecstatic as she was presented with an honorary Nursing Certificate from OHSU. On July 16, 2021, Bernice passed away peacefully just as she came into the world at her family’s home. She was 106 years young.
She is preceded in death by her mother Bertha, father Clyde, sister Lucille, daughter Patricia, and her son Gary.
She is survived by her daughter Jean, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
A small service of family and close friends will be held at Dallas Memorial Tribute Center, Dallas Oregon, on Aug. 7. www.dallastribute.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.