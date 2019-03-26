IN LOVING MEMORY OF
Bertha Mae Collins “GG,” 92, of Salem, passed away peacefully at home with her family, on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Bert was born in Goshen, Ohio, to John Scott and Llo Cockerell on Thursday, July 22, 1926. She graduated from high school and went on to take some nursing courses in college. She dreamed of being a nurse.
Bert fell in love and was married to Edward Collins, who precedes her in death. Bertha claimed to be a classic Member of the Crown Royal Club and the “Toddy for the Body” Association. She would love it if you would join her at 5 O-Clock, because “It’s 5 O-Clock somewhere.” She had a passion for reading murder mystery novels and always had one or two books going at the same time. You could always find her with a couple of crossword puzzles going at the same time too.
She loved gardening when she was healthy enough to do so. Bertha loved fresh flowers in the spring and bananas. She loved her faithful dogs EC and Rusty. Her beloved Doberman Pincher EC will be buried with her at her request.
Bert moved from her home in Las Vegas to Oregon in 2001 to be closer to Bev and the kids. She enjoyed time spent with the family in Oregon, but always missed the heat and sunshine in Nevada. Bert drove a Lincoln town car until she was 88 years old, which tells us just how tuff, strong, and snappy “GG” was.
Bert is survived by her only daughter Bev Scott-Swank; granddaughters Collete “CoCo” Miner, of Portland, Adina Clanfield, of Dallas, and Shelley Martinelli, of Salem; great-grandchildren Kayla Thompson-Clanfield and Cody Clanfield, Kiara and Liam Martinelli; and great-great-granddaughter Novaraye Nelson.
Bertha’s last wish was to follow her husband to Palm Mortuary and Cemetery, 1325 N. Main St, Las Vegas, Nevada.
The family would like to thank Willamette Valley Hospice for help during this difficult time.
