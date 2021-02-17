Bessie Anne Franz Arturi, 86, formaly of Dallas, Oregon, died Jan. 23, 2021, in Salem, Oregon. Bessie was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Edward and Martha Franz. She married Frank Arturi in 1954, and resided in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania until 1995, when they moved to Dallas. She was a homemaker and seamstress.
Bessie was predeceased in death by her husband Frank, parents Edward and Martha Franz, sister Margaret Schneider and brother Frank Franz. She is survived by her daughter Diane Arturi McCammon (Bill) of Dallas, Oregon; her son Frank Arturi (Sandy) of Havelock, North Carolina; four grandchildren; her sister Regina Ruegg (Rolf); brothers Edward Franz and David Franz (Jodi).
Interment will be in Willamette National Cemetery with her late husband. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
