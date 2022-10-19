Oct. 12, 1932 – Sept. 18, 2022
Bettie Louise Gorton Duhrkopf was born Oct. 12, 1932, in Gardiner, Maine, and passed from this life on Sept. 18, 2022.
She was the daughter of Edward Sawyer and Julia Marian McLaughlin Gorton, and the sister of Ethel Irene. She was raised in Gardiner and Mobile, Alabama, where her father was a machinist and later a plant superintendent and her mother cared for the home and family.
Bettie graduated from Murphy High School in Mobile and began work at Loop National Bank. She was a teller and head bookkeeper, and enjoyed the work and the people she encountered. When not working, Bettie enjoyed painting with watercolors. She was very talented, and passed that creative gene to many of her children.
In 1951, she met Don Junior Duhrkopf at a March of Dimes dance at NAS Mainside in Pensacola, Florida, where he was attending flight school for the U.S. Navy. They were married on June 21, 1953, at her parents’ home and would soon fill their home with many children: Linda, Don, Kevin, Randy, Tami and Kim. Together they lived in several states, as Don was a Naval Aviator while Bettie kept the home fires burning.
Bettie was a very loving and caring woman, and her children kept her busy. She was a true military mom, having the strength and fortitude needed to be the only parent when Don was deployed for months at a time. She instilled a sense of responsibility and accomplishment in the children, and she was also a leader in the Naval wives’ community, often being responsible for the well-being of the women and families in the squadron. Her children, all adventurous and energetic, were the subjects of many stories for years to come. She should have attained the level of sainthood, as six children alone for months at a time tested not only her patience but also her sanity! She was such a gracious woman, and knew this was the life she was meant to live. A very strong and capable woman, each house became a home quickly, since they never knew when the next move and experience would be before them. Her six adult children made her proud of all they became, and so many of their accomplishments were due to the lessons she instilled in them as children. As a Navy wife, “She stood in the storm, and when the wind did not blow her way, she adjusted her sails.” She was such strength in our lives and will be sorely missed.
After Don’s retirement in 1977, they moved to Dallas, Oregon, where they began creating a farm. They built a home complete with horses, cows, chickens and geese. You could often see Bettie as the Pied Piper as the geese followed her in single file around the farm. She was a city girl, but adapted to farm life and made her home flourish, just as her other homes had. She was fastidious about her home, and her life’s focus was to create a warm and inviting atmosphere for any who would come her way. She became active in church and political arenas, county fairs and community events. She was a patient, giving person, and made every effort to offer her gifts where needed.
In later years, she enjoyed her grandchildren and the adult children who brought so much to her life. She always had stories to tell, usually about the antics of the children she raised. As we remember her, we’ll forever be touched by her generosity of spirit and the kindness she showered on everyone.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years; her daughter Tami; her parents and sister.
She leaves to celebrate her life Linda (Rick), Don (Karen), Kevin (Tony), Randy (MaryAnn), son-in-law Lyle, and Kim (Christan). She was also blessed with 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, 287 SW Washington St., Dallas. Interment will be Monday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. at Willamette National Cemetery outside of Portland. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
“Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories.”
