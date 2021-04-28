Betty Jane King, 91, a resident of Dallas and formerly of Independence, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in the Salem Hospital.
She was born on March 26, 1930.
A graveside service will begin at 10 a.m., Friday, April 30 in the Fir Crest Cemetery in Monmouth. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory, please go to www.dallastribute.com.
