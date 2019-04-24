Betty Jean Hill, 88, died Monday, April 15, 2019, in Dallas.
Betty was the eldest child born to Albert and Frances Koenig on Sept. 14, 1930. They lived in the grasslands of Northeast Colorado during The Great Dustbowl Era, then, along with younger sister Shirley, the family moved west, to settle in Los Angeles, California, in the early ’40s. Youngest sister Korky was born in California.
Betty attended school and graduated high school in Los Angeles. The Koenigs attended Church of the Open Door in downtown L.A, where Betty met and soon married Norman Paul Hoffman. Betty and Norm had one son and three daughters.
In 1968, Betty and her daughters moved to Pedee, where Betty owned and operated McTimmonds Creek Park Store and gas station for about 10 years before moving to Dallas.
Betty enjoyed working at Greenwood’s Stationery for several years prior to being employed at The Oregon Bank in Dallas, later known as Bank of America. She loved the Dallas community. She retired from the bank in 1992.
Betty then began babysitting for her friend Holly Lynn, caring for Brett and Dylan throughout their school years, loving them as a Grammy.
Betty had the heart of a servant and was happiest when helping others in her community. While living at Greenway Mobile Park for many years, Betty often house-sat, offered rides, and care gave for the retired folks who were her neighbors.
While living at Dallas Retirement Village she became the self-appointed assistant to Kathy, the Activities Director, and was always willing to help others.
Betty loved spending time with her grown kids and their families. She enjoyed the simple pleasures; sunsets, rides to the beach, birdies on her feeder, making her yard look pretty, often stating “It doesn’t take much to amuse me!”
Betty is survived by her Sister Korky Leonard; son Ken (Kathy) Hoffman; daughters Sheryl (Willis) Evans, Caryl (Paul) Nicol, Kathi (LeRoy) Preciado; grandchildren Kris (Heather) Hoffman; her only granddaughter Casey Jean (Chris) Stark, Justin (Julia) Evans, Danny (Alisa) Nicol, Kurt Hoffman, Ben (Becky) Nicol, Scott Nicol, Glen Nicol, and 17 great-grandchildren.
Memories and condolences to Restlawn Funeral Home, restlawnfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to: Christar, Acct 199 - Ken & Kathy Hoffman Ministry, WWW.Christar.org/give; or Thru The Bible at: ttb.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.