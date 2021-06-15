Betty Mae Klann passed away June 8, 2021, in Dallas, Oregon. She was 91. Betty was born on Nov. 8, 1929.
Betty is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jim Klann, children Craig (Jennie) Klann, David (Renee) Klann, and Dee Anne (Darrel) Hiebenthal. Her grandchildren are Dawn Paulson, Danelle Hiebenthal, Denise Miles, Darla Salchenberg, Courtney Torgerson, Grant Klann, and Andrew Klann. Betty has nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sisters, Charlene Parker, Rosa Lee Knight, and brother Charles Junior (CJ). She is survived by sister Jean Young and brother’s Tommy Jack, and Billy Wayne.
A Celebration of Life is planned for July 30, 3 p.m, at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, 287 SW Washington Street, Dallas, Oregon.www.dallastribute.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.