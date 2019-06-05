Betty, a longtime resident of Rickreall and Dallas, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on June 2, 2019, following 88 years of devoted service to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Born in St. Paul, Minnesota, Betty moved with her family to Portland and graduated from Park Rose High School in 1949. She married Victor Krebs in 1950, who preceded her in death in 1984. Betty later married William “Bill” Brennan II in 1996, who also preceded her in death in 2014.
Betty was a homemaker for her husband Victor and seven children until her youngest began school; she then became an instructional aide at Rickreall Grade School for over two decades. This little country school held a special place in her heart as all of her children and some of her grandchildren would eventually attend. In addition, many will remember her involvement with the Rickreall Christmas Pageant, most notably as the leader of the angel choir.
Betty led an active volunteer life, devoting much of her time to the betterment of others. Some of her passions included teaching Sunday school and Child Evangelism Fellowship, playing the organ at Faith (Evangelical Free) Church, greeting diners at James 2 Community Kitchen and managing the Dallas Food Bank for many years. Outside of volunteering, Betty was well-known for her gardening, her love of birds, involvement with the Red Hat Society and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 20 of Dallas. Most of all, she loved spending time with family. She will be remembered for her elegance and classy style, her positive energy and devotion to prayer. Betty will be missed by her family, her many friends and the countless lives she touched during her 88 years.
Betty was preceded in death by both of her husbands Victor and Bill; her parents George and Augusta Hines; and her sister Charlotte Bower. She is survived by her sister Rosalie Carufel, of Minnesota; seven children (Linda and Dave Ropp, Victoria and John Miller, Ronald and Laura Krebs, Philip and Bonnie Krebs, Elisabeth and Randy Rogness, Rebecca and Kenneth Tschiegg, and Martha Peters); 18 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
Her family would like to thank the staff of Dallas Retirement Village, Fresenius Kidney Care West Salem and Serenity Hospice for the wonderful care and comfort provided to Betty during her final days.
Viewing will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Faith Church (2290 E Ellendale Ave, Dallas), internment to follow at Restlawn Memory Gardens in Salem. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to James 2 Community Kitchen, the Dallas Food Bank or the Union Gospel Mission in Betty’s memory. www.dallastribute.com.
