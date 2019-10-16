Betty Marie Ward died Friday at home in Dallas, surrounded by family. She was 87.
Born Betty Marie Foster in Cambridge, Nebraska, in 1932, she was the oldest of the six children of Charles and Etta Foster. The family moved to Oregon in 1937, but returned to Nebraska soon after, when Betty fell ill and the family doctor advised that she was so homesick for her Grandmother in Cambridge, that it was affecting her health. Once back with Grandma, she recovered quickly.
The family returned to Oregon at the beginning of Betty’s sophomore year in high school and settled in Independence. Betty attended Independence High School, excelling as both a vocal and instrumental musician. She graduated in 1950, part of the final class before the consolidation of Independence and Monmouth high schools to form Central High in 1951.
On June 12, 1953, Betty married high school sweetheart Darrell Ward while he was a student at Oregon State University. She worked in a local pharmacy while Darrell completed his degree.
After graduation, Betty served as a mother and homemaker while Darrell pursued a career in education. They raised three children together, and in 1964 built a new home on the Ward family farm south of Independence.
In 1969, Betty and Darrell moved their family to Columbus, Ohio, when Darrell accepted a faculty position at Ohio State University. It was there that Betty held her first job outside the home since the birth of her children, working as a teachers’ assistant at Worthington Elementary.
In 1975, Betty and Darrell returned to Oregon, settling in West Salem where they built and operated Wind Crest Stables together for more than 30 years. During this time Betty worked a number of years for the Oregon Student Leadership Center as the Future Farmers of America (FFA) executive assistant. Betty and Darrell moved to the Dallas Retirement Village in 2016.
Betty is survived by her husband of more than 66 years, Darrell; three children, Phillip Ward (Pam), Susan Olson (Art) and Lisa Cramer (Scott); eight grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren; with one great-great-grandchild due any day. She is also survived by brothers John Foster (Diane), Ted Foster (Sharon); and sisters Mary Lou Fisher (Chuck) and Linda Kwiatkowski (Jerry). Betty was predeceased in 1969 by brother Dick Foster.
Betty Marie Ward was a gracious and loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. She held a sincere faith in Christ that was seen most clearly in her care for those around her. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
The memorial service will be on Monday, Oct. 21, at 1:30 p.m. at Life Center Church in Independence. Private family graveside at Buena Vista Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Polk County Master Gardeners and Willamette Valley Hospice, in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, who is caring for the family. To leave a condolence or share a memory, go to www.dallastribute.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.