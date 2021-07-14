Bev was born in Lima, Ohio on Oct. 21, 1946.
She died on June 23 at her residence in West Salem, after an intense battle with cancer.
Bev lived her life as a free spirit, loving daughter, mother, sister, godmother, grandmother, friend and an awesomely great-great-nana.
She was a collector of all things. Bev loved her family and friends and the Lord Jesus.
She loved arts and crafts and making flower arrangements, camping, the beach and her dogs.
Bev is preceded in death by her parents Bertha and Ed Collins
She is survived by her children Collette Miner, Adina Clanfield, Shelley Martinelli, and Chris Austin; grandchildren Kayla Marie, Rose Thompson-Collins-Clanfield, Cody Clanfield, Kiara Martinelli, and Liam Martinelli; great-grandchildren and Nova and Thatcher; and her numerous godchildren Cassie, Jamie, Toni, Angie, Derek, Lacey, Brandie, Tami, Jesse, Donny, and Beverly Ann.
Arrangements are being handled by Crown Memorial in Salem.
In lieu of flowers, please take the time to pray for the Family and give Thanks for Bev in your Life.
Services are being planned and will be announced at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.