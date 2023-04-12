July 6, 1930 - April 4, 2022
Beverley DeSaulnier, a resident of Dallas, Oregon, died on Tuesday, April 4, in Dallas.
Beverly was born on July 6, 1930, in French Camp, California, the daughter of Albert and Irene Smith. She attended high school in Michigan.
Beverley married Lee DeSaulnier on May 29, 1948, in Michigan.
She attended college in El Monte, California, studying nursing. She received her (LPN) Licensed Practical Nursing degree. She worked in a nursing home and provided in-home nursing care.
Lee and Beverley pastored a church at Mt. Shasta and later moved to Milwaukie, Oregon, in 1974. Beverley and Lee loved missions and missionaries and lived in Indiana for some time. In each church they pastored they had a missionary program. Beverley liked to entertain and hosted countless missionaries and helped raise funds for missions.
Beverley and Lee traveled around the world on mission trips including Africa, England, Bolivia, and Mexico. They included many youth groups in their mission work.
Lee and Beverley later pastored churches in El Monte, California, Richland and Battleground, Washington. Beverley loved children’s ministries. In each church they were called to Beverley led children’s ministries programs, kid’s club, and Sunday school. This was very important to her. Lee and Beverley pastored the Pedee Evangelical Church from 1992 until he retired in 1995.
While at Pedee, Beverley ministered to the high school group. Beverley has attended the Dallas Alliance Church since 2001 where she was a very active member. During the holidays Beverley often invited families to their home for dinner. Beverley was very friendly and outgoing and always wanted to help others.
She is survived by her son Dan (Mary) of Kings Valley; along with 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee on Oct. 22, 2015; daughter Dianna Basler on March 12, 1992; son David DeSaulnier on Nov. 13, 2012; and daughter Cheryl Bishir on Sept. 18, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 15, at 3 p.m., at the Dallas Alliance Church. Visitation will be on Friday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Private interment will be in Womer Cemetery at Pedee.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dallas Alliance Church memorial fund or World Gospel Missions in care of Bollman’s Tribute Center who is caring for the family.
