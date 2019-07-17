Beverly Ann Bartels Treneman was born on Feb. 18, 1931, to Mildred and Carl Bartels in Dubuque, Iowa.
Beverly is survived by her four daughters, Ann Treneman Berkoff, Nancy Treneman, Joan Horton, and Mary Maeve Holden; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her two sisters, Nancy Wendt, of Klamath Falls, and Carole Loetscher, of Dubuque.
She is preceded in death by her husband Dr. James D. Treneman, who died in 1977.
All are welcome to attend her funeral at 11 a.m. on Saturday, at the First Presbyterian Church, 390 NE Second St., McMinnville, with refreshments afterward. A graveside ceremony will at 3 at Smith Cemetery, 2 miles south of Monmouth on Helmick Road. Farnstrom Mortuary handled arrangements. To leave an online tribute: FarnstromMortuary.com.
Contributions in her memory can be made to the James D. Treneman Family Practice Fund at the Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland, Oregon.
