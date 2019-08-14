Bill Foster

March 16, 1930 — Aug. 8, 2019

Bill was born in Dallas to Oscar and Camelia Foster. After graduation from Dallas High School, Bill joined the Navy and served during the Korean War. Bill and Betty Gossen married on March 16, 1951. Bill attended Oregon Technical Institute studying cabinet-making. In 1956, they moved to Portland. In 1975, Bill opened Bill Foster Cabinets, building kitchens and home cabinets until he retired in 2000.

Bill is survived by his wife, Betty, of 68 years; children and their spouses; Geary, Jan (Greg Sawatzky), Randy (Tami Ellis), Mike (Karen Bowlby), Annette (Chuck Burlingame); 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Bill loved The Lord, his family, church and friends.

A service celebrating Bill’s life will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, 2 p.m., at West Portland United Methodist Church, 4729 SW Taylors Ferry Road, Portland, OR 97219.

