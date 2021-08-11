“Bill” William Paul Jeskey, 82, a resident of Monmouth died Thursday, July 22, 2021, in the Salem Hospital.
He was born on Feb. 8, 1939, in Hubbard, Oregon, the son of William A. and Caroline Marie Marcott Jeskey. Bill graduated from North Marion High School and then from Oregon State University with a bachelor’s degree. He taught high school in Cascade, Central Point and retired from the Scappoose School District in 1995. He was the agriculture and FFA teacher.
On Dec. 29, 1991, he married Charlotte Marie Melheim in Dallas. Bill loved to square dance, do mechanics, hunt and fish.
He is survived by his wife Charlotte, sons Kevin Jeskey and Keith Jeskey, stepchildren, Patrick Pomeroy,
Heather Benz, Christine Cogdell, Michael Pomeroy and Eric Pomeroy; along with 17 grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.
Also surviving is his sister Betty Van Valkenberg and his dog Maisy.
He was preceded in death by a daughter Karen.
Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center followed by burial in the Womer Cemetery in Pedee. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
