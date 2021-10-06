Billy, born May 2, 1958, in Odessa, Texas, passed away last year on Sept. 11, 2020 due to complications following open heart surgery at OHSU.
He is survived by his children Brandy Morris of Keizer, Oregon, Sandra Lawler of Glendale, Arizona, Kimberley Sickles of Falls City, Oregon, and Billy Lawler, Jr. of Salem. He is also survived by his twin, Bobby Lawler of Dallas, Oregon, and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
Bobby would like to thank the town of Falls City, Oregon, for their love and support.
Love you, brother.
