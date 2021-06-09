Blanche Pryor died on June 1, 2021, in Salem hospital due to surgical complications.
She was born to Franklin J. Samson & Magdaline T. Samson in Maple Creek, Wisconsin.
At the age of 18 she moved to Bend, Oregon, to work in her aunt’s Midget Drive In, located on highway 97, downtown Bend. This was a popular hotrod hangout where she met her husband Thomas W. Pryor and got married for 63 wonderful years together! She came from a large family of 13 kids.
In their late 60s, they moved to Salem, then to Rickreall, and to Dallas when the new four lane state highway 22 took out there home in Rickreall. She worked for A&W and Canneries in Salem, Restaurant in Rickreall, Dallas Hospital, and then did day care until her retirement.
She enjoyed bowling, cooking, traveling, second hand sales, crafting, making scrubbers, making stocking hats for newborns & the needy, making heart pillows for patients, helping others in time of need, and visiting with family and friends.
She enjoyed belonging to Rickreall Grange Hall for many years as lecturer, Rickreall Auto Swap Meet group since the beginning, T.O.P.S. club of Dallas, and the Dallas Senior Center.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Thomas W. Pryor, daughter Victoria L. Baker and an infant son. Survivors include sons Michael W. Pryor [Trythena] & Thomas H. Pryor; four grandkids, and three great grandkids. Plus many more grandkids from her daycare business!
In lieu of flowers, please send donations & cards in honor of Blanche Pryor to Rickreall Grange Hall, P.O. Box 133, Rickreall, Or. 97371 for Celebration of Life Event that will be announced at a later date, due to Covid-19 pandemic.
