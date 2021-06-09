Bonnie was born in Tillamook, Oregon, on Oct. 21,1940. She was raised in Newberg, Oregon, until the seventh grade and then the family moved to Cloverdale, Oregon. She graduated from Nestucca High school.
Parents Emil & Esther Toedtli of Cloverdale, Oregon, are deceased. Half siblings Bob Bartchy, Jerry Bartchy, Betty Hansen and Jolene Gillette are also deceased.
Survivors are daughters Kathy Main, Karen Mott and son Jacey Muhly, twin sister Sandy Orton and brother Emil C. Toedtli. She has five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Bonnie worked for Dallas Rest Home and Willamette University as a cook. Then worked for Guys Hardware in Dallas as a bookkeeper, Dallas City Dry Cleaners. She was a graduate of Chemeketa College with a one-year office administration certificate. Then she retired from Spirit Mountain Casino at the age of 70.
Bonnie loved to garden and grow flowers. Her hobbies were going camping, clam digging and fishing with family, sewing, crafts and ceramics which she graciously made around 200 masks and donated them to hospitals and anyone who needed one. She also donated crafts to organizations at Christmas time through the bazaars that she attended with her family. She also loved to travel to Hawaii and go on cruises to Mexico with her sister-in-law Wanda Bartchy.
Bonnie loved to keep busy and meet people. She owned three different businesses during her life using her sewing talents. Small Fry Boutique handmade children’s clothes and crafts, Bonnie Stitches designing and sewing country and western clothing with her daughter Kathy Main and last was Carly’s Closet used clothing store and crafts.
Bonnie enjoyed family time holding gatherings at her home for holidays and birthdays. She also spent time playing cards with family and friends and going to family outings. She always helped her friends and family when they were in need. She was a very loving and giving person who will be dearly missed.
Celebration of life for Bonnie Muhly will be held at her home 1171 SW Church St. Dallas on June 12 at 2 p.m. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.